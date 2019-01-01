QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Ivivi Technologies Inc is an early-stage medical technology company focusing on designing, developing and commercializing proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies.


Ivivi Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ivivi Technologies (IVVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ivivi Technologies (OTCEM: IVVI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ivivi Technologies's (IVVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ivivi Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Ivivi Technologies (IVVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ivivi Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Ivivi Technologies (IVVI)?

A

The stock price for Ivivi Technologies (OTCEM: IVVI) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:26:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ivivi Technologies (IVVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ivivi Technologies.

Q

When is Ivivi Technologies (OTCEM:IVVI) reporting earnings?

A

Ivivi Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ivivi Technologies (IVVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ivivi Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Ivivi Technologies (IVVI) operate in?

A

Ivivi Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.