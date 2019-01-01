QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.78 - 3.07
Mkt Cap
121.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
116M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Invinity Energy Systems PLC is engaged in the manufacturing of vanadium flow battery systems and their related installation and other services. Its vanadium flow batteries are a form of heavy-duty, stationary energy storage, used in high-utilization applications such as being coupled with industrial-scale solar generation for distributed, low-carbon energy projects. The company's flow battery systems are ideal for commercial and industrial sites, grid network infrastructure projects, and off-grid applications, either standalone or alongside renewable energy such as solar PV. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Battery systems and associated control systems. Its geographical segments are United Kingdom, Asia, United States, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

Invinity Energy Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invinity Energy Systems (IVVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invinity Energy Systems (OTCPK: IVVGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invinity Energy Systems's (IVVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invinity Energy Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Invinity Energy Systems (IVVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invinity Energy Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Invinity Energy Systems (IVVGF)?

A

The stock price for Invinity Energy Systems (OTCPK: IVVGF) is $1.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invinity Energy Systems (IVVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invinity Energy Systems.

Q

When is Invinity Energy Systems (OTCPK:IVVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Invinity Energy Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invinity Energy Systems (IVVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invinity Energy Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Invinity Energy Systems (IVVGF) operate in?

A

Invinity Energy Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.