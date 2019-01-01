Invinity Energy Systems PLC is engaged in the manufacturing of vanadium flow battery systems and their related installation and other services. Its vanadium flow batteries are a form of heavy-duty, stationary energy storage, used in high-utilization applications such as being coupled with industrial-scale solar generation for distributed, low-carbon energy projects. The company's flow battery systems are ideal for commercial and industrial sites, grid network infrastructure projects, and off-grid applications, either standalone or alongside renewable energy such as solar PV. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of Battery systems and associated control systems. Its geographical segments are United Kingdom, Asia, United States, and Others.