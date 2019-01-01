QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Itronics Inc, through its subsidiaries, is involved in photochemical recycling and related silver recovery, liquid fertilizer manufacturing, and mining technical services. It owns and operates photochemical silver and water recycling plant in the United States that converts spent photoliquids into pure silver and GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Itronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itronics (ITRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itronics (OTCEM: ITRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itronics's (ITRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itronics.

Q

What is the target price for Itronics (ITRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Itronics (ITRO)?

A

The stock price for Itronics (OTCEM: ITRO) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:32:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itronics (ITRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itronics.

Q

When is Itronics (OTCEM:ITRO) reporting earnings?

A

Itronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itronics (ITRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Itronics (ITRO) operate in?

A

Itronics is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.