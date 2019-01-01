QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
1.16/3.51%
52 Wk
28.09 - 33.93
Mkt Cap
49B
Payout Ratio
9.75
Open
-
P/E
7.88
EPS
120.01
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
ITOCHU Corp is a group of businesses that engage in importing, exporting, and trading various products. The traded goods include textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, and information and communications technology. The largest segments by net profit to the group are machinery and energy and chemicals. The machinery business offers machinery to utility and energy plants and sells automobiles and construction machinery. The energy and chemicals segment trades crude oil and oil derivatives and chemicals. The group operates primarily in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

ITOCHU Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITOCHU (ITOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITOCHU (OTCPK: ITOCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ITOCHU's (ITOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITOCHU.

Q

What is the target price for ITOCHU (ITOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ITOCHU

Q

Current Stock Price for ITOCHU (ITOCF)?

A

The stock price for ITOCHU (OTCPK: ITOCF) is $33.025 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITOCHU (ITOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ITOCHU.

Q

When is ITOCHU (OTCPK:ITOCF) reporting earnings?

A

ITOCHU does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ITOCHU (ITOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITOCHU.

Q

What sector and industry does ITOCHU (ITOCF) operate in?

A

ITOCHU is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.