Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
40M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Interdyne Co is a shell company.

Interdyne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interdyne (ITDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interdyne (OTCPK: ITDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interdyne's (ITDN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interdyne.

Q

What is the target price for Interdyne (ITDN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interdyne

Q

Current Stock Price for Interdyne (ITDN)?

A

The stock price for Interdyne (OTCPK: ITDN) is $0.0501 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:49:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interdyne (ITDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interdyne.

Q

When is Interdyne (OTCPK:ITDN) reporting earnings?

A

Interdyne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interdyne (ITDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interdyne.

Q

What sector and industry does Interdyne (ITDN) operate in?

A

Interdyne is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.