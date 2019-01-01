QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.3K
Div / Yield
0.53/4.12%
52 Wk
10.1 - 14.5
Mkt Cap
9.6B
Payout Ratio
25.26
Open
-
P/E
9.66
EPS
43.24
Shares
737.6M
Outstanding
Isuzu Motors is a Japanese automobile manufacturing company focused on the production of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and diesel engines. The company primarily manufactures light- to heavy-duty trucks, buses, pickup trucks, and industrial diesel engines. Isuzu derives the vast majority of revenue from vehicle sales. While Isuzu conducts sales across the globe, by individual country, Japan contributes the largest portion of consolidated revenue, followed by Thailand. The company mainly conducts manufacturing operations domestically.

Isuzu Motors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isuzu Motors (ISUZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCPK: ISUZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Isuzu Motors's (ISUZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isuzu Motors.

Q

What is the target price for Isuzu Motors (ISUZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Isuzu Motors

Q

Current Stock Price for Isuzu Motors (ISUZF)?

A

The stock price for Isuzu Motors (OTCPK: ISUZF) is $12.96 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:18:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isuzu Motors (ISUZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Isuzu Motors.

Q

When is Isuzu Motors (OTCPK:ISUZF) reporting earnings?

A

Isuzu Motors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Isuzu Motors (ISUZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isuzu Motors.

Q

What sector and industry does Isuzu Motors (ISUZF) operate in?

A

Isuzu Motors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.