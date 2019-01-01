QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/185K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.51 - 18.28
Mkt Cap
55.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
11.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 1:15PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
iSun Inc is a solar engineering, procurement, and construction(EPC) company. It is a provider of solar power, electric mobility, and smart city solutions for government, commercial, retail, academic and data-center projects. Its solutions include Commercial sites, Schools, Fleets, and Parks among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iSun Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iSun (ISUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iSun's (ISUN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iSun (ISUN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iSun

Q

Current Stock Price for iSun (ISUN)?

A

The stock price for iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is $4.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iSun (ISUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iSun.

Q

When is iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) reporting earnings?

A

iSun’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is iSun (ISUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iSun.

Q

What sector and industry does iSun (ISUN) operate in?

A

iSun is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.