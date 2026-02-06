Roblox reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $2.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.05 billion and was up from $1.36 billion from the same period last year.
Roblox shares jumped 14.3% to $69.24 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
