Roblox reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $2.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.05 billion and was up from $1.36 billion from the same period last year.

Roblox shares jumped 14.3% to $69.24 in the pre-market trading session.

