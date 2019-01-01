QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.2 - 6.26
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.46
EPS
0.17
Shares
352.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 5:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:43AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Indra Sistemas is a Spain-based provider of information technology offerings for finance, insurance, public administration, airports, defense, healthcare, media, telecom, security, energy, and infrastructure end markets. Its product capabilities include analytics, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning, networks and communications, electoral processes, bus technology, subway technology, and sustainability solutions. The firm generates revenue in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indra Sistemas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indra Sistemas's (ISMAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indra Sistemas.

Q

What is the target price for Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ISMAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Indra Sistemas (ISMAY)?

A

The stock price for Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAY) is $5.04 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:54:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2012.

Q

When is Indra Sistemas (OTCPK:ISMAY) reporting earnings?

A

Indra Sistemas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indra Sistemas.

Q

What sector and industry does Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) operate in?

A

Indra Sistemas is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.