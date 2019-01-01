|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Indra Sistemas.
The latest price target for Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ISMAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Indra Sistemas (OTCPK: ISMAY) is $5.04 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:54:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2012.
Indra Sistemas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Indra Sistemas.
Indra Sistemas is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.