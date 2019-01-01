QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
152.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wi2Wi Corp is a vertically-integrated technology company. It designs, manufactures and markets wireless connectivity solutions, global navigation satellite system modules, and frequency control devices. The company's products and services address numerous applications in the markets of the Internet of Things, machine to machine, avionics, space, and government-sponsored projects. The company also provides custom software to its wireless connectivity customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wi2Wi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wi2Wi (ISEYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wi2Wi (OTCPK: ISEYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wi2Wi's (ISEYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wi2Wi.

Q

What is the target price for Wi2Wi (ISEYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wi2Wi

Q

Current Stock Price for Wi2Wi (ISEYF)?

A

The stock price for Wi2Wi (OTCPK: ISEYF) is $0.03 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:41:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wi2Wi (ISEYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wi2Wi.

Q

When is Wi2Wi (OTCPK:ISEYF) reporting earnings?

A

Wi2Wi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wi2Wi (ISEYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wi2Wi.

Q

What sector and industry does Wi2Wi (ISEYF) operate in?

A

Wi2Wi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.