Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 1
Mkt Cap
3.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
International Stem Cell Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on therapeutic and biomedical product development with multiple long-term therapeutic opportunities. The company develops different cell types from its stem cells that may result in therapeutic products. The clinical applications of the company include neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; Liver cells, which are used to treat a variety of congenital and acquired liver diseases; and retinal cells and three-dimensional eye structures. It operates in three segments, therapeutic market, biomedical market, and anti-aging market. The Biomedical products business segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Intl Stem Cell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Stem Cell (ISCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Stem Cell (OTCQX: ISCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Stem Cell's (ISCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Stem Cell.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Stem Cell (ISCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Stem Cell

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Stem Cell (ISCO)?

A

The stock price for Intl Stem Cell (OTCQX: ISCO) is $0.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Stem Cell (ISCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Stem Cell.

Q

When is Intl Stem Cell (OTCQX:ISCO) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Stem Cell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Stem Cell (ISCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Stem Cell.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Stem Cell (ISCO) operate in?

A

Intl Stem Cell is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.