Iridium Comms (NASDAQ:IRDM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Iridium Comms
Iridium Comms Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Iridium Comms (NASDAQ: IRDM) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $51.00 expecting IRDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.04% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Iridium Comms (NASDAQ: IRDM) was provided by Raymond James, and Iridium Comms upgraded their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Iridium Comms, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Iridium Comms was filed on February 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Iridium Comms (IRDM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $47.00 to $51.00. The current price Iridium Comms (IRDM) is trading at is $37.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
