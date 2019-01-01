QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.11/3.90%
52 Wk
2.91 - 3.39
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
37.77
Open
-
P/E
10.21
EPS
0.04
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 7:41PM
Iren SpA is a multi-service Italian utilities holding company that produces and distributes electricity and natural gas. It also provides district heating, water, and environmental services. Iren has five operating companies that include Iren Acqua Gas, Iren Energia (electricity and thermal production), Iren Mercato (sale of electricity, gas, and district heating), Iren Emilia (gas distribution), and Iren Ambiente (environmental services). The company primarily uses hydroelectric, cogeneration, and wind power as energy sources. The majority of revenue is derived from the distribution and sale of electricity and natural gas products and services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iren Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iren (IRDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iren (OTCPK: IRDEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iren's (IRDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iren.

Q

What is the target price for Iren (IRDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iren

Q

Current Stock Price for Iren (IRDEF)?

A

The stock price for Iren (OTCPK: IRDEF) is $2.91 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iren (IRDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iren.

Q

When is Iren (OTCPK:IRDEF) reporting earnings?

A

Iren does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iren (IRDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iren.

Q

What sector and industry does Iren (IRDEF) operate in?

A

Iren is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.