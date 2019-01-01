Iren SpA is a multi-service Italian utilities holding company that produces and distributes electricity and natural gas. It also provides district heating, water, and environmental services. Iren has five operating companies that include Iren Acqua Gas, Iren Energia (electricity and thermal production), Iren Mercato (sale of electricity, gas, and district heating), Iren Emilia (gas distribution), and Iren Ambiente (environmental services). The company primarily uses hydroelectric, cogeneration, and wind power as energy sources. The majority of revenue is derived from the distribution and sale of electricity and natural gas products and services.