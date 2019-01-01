ñol

IR Biosciences Holdings
(OTCEM:IRBS)
~0
00
At close: Mar 7
~0
~0[8200.00%]
PreMarket: 8:46AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

IR Biosciences Holdings (OTC:IRBS), Dividends

IR Biosciences Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IR Biosciences Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

IR Biosciences Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IR Biosciences Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IR Biosciences Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IR Biosciences Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for IR Biosciences Holdings (OTCEM:IRBS)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IR Biosciences Holdings.

