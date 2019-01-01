QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
IR Biosciences Holdings Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company engaged in the research & development of potential drug candidate, Homspera and its derivatives, Radilex and Viprovex through its subsidiary, ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc. It is engaged in the research and development of therapies in the areas of pulmonary fibrosis, influenza infection, and radiation-induced Neutropenia.

IR Biosciences Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IR Biosciences Holdings (OTCEM: IRBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IR Biosciences Holdings's (IRBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IR Biosciences Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IR Biosciences Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS)?

A

The stock price for IR Biosciences Holdings (OTCEM: IRBS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:09:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IR Biosciences Holdings.

Q

When is IR Biosciences Holdings (OTCEM:IRBS) reporting earnings?

A

IR Biosciences Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IR Biosciences Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does IR Biosciences Holdings (IRBS) operate in?

A

IR Biosciences Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.