IQE PLC is an international supplier of advanced materials to the semiconductor industry. Its reportable segments based on the markets include Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The Photonics segment manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the photonics market, which includes applications that either transmit or sense light, both visible and infrared. The Wireless segment manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the wireless market, which includes radiofrequency devices that enable wireless communications. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific.