QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
indiePub Entertainment Inc is a developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

indiePub Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy indiePub Entertainment (IPUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of indiePub Entertainment (OTCEM: IPUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are indiePub Entertainment's (IPUB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for indiePub Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for indiePub Entertainment (IPUB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for indiePub Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for indiePub Entertainment (IPUB)?

A

The stock price for indiePub Entertainment (OTCEM: IPUB) is $0.0021 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:52:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does indiePub Entertainment (IPUB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for indiePub Entertainment.

Q

When is indiePub Entertainment (OTCEM:IPUB) reporting earnings?

A

indiePub Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is indiePub Entertainment (IPUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for indiePub Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does indiePub Entertainment (IPUB) operate in?

A

indiePub Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.