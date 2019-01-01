QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
31.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
264.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AS-IP Tech Inc is engaged in creating in-flight connectivity systems that utilize Bluetooth Smart technology as a low-cost alternative to the traditionally expensive Wi-Fi platform. The company's technology consists of two products BizjetMobile and fflya. BizjetMobile provides corporate jets with an alternative global inflight connectivity solution and is marketed under the brand names CHiiMP and BizjetInternet. These are mobile apps that deliver optimized inflight text and email for passengers and crew; and fflya provides airlines with an inflight connectivity approach based on the latest mobile app technology, narrowband satellite links, and BlueTooth technology. The fflya platform reduces the installation, certification and equipment costs by up to 90% compared to inflight broadband.

AS-IP Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AS-IP Tech (IPTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AS-IP Tech (OTCPK: IPTK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AS-IP Tech's (IPTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AS-IP Tech.

Q

What is the target price for AS-IP Tech (IPTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AS-IP Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for AS-IP Tech (IPTK)?

A

The stock price for AS-IP Tech (OTCPK: IPTK) is $0.120045 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:10:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AS-IP Tech (IPTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AS-IP Tech.

Q

When is AS-IP Tech (OTCPK:IPTK) reporting earnings?

A

AS-IP Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AS-IP Tech (IPTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AS-IP Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does AS-IP Tech (IPTK) operate in?

A

AS-IP Tech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.