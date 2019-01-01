AS-IP Tech Inc is engaged in creating in-flight connectivity systems that utilize Bluetooth Smart technology as a low-cost alternative to the traditionally expensive Wi-Fi platform. The company's technology consists of two products BizjetMobile and fflya. BizjetMobile provides corporate jets with an alternative global inflight connectivity solution and is marketed under the brand names CHiiMP and BizjetInternet. These are mobile apps that deliver optimized inflight text and email for passengers and crew; and fflya provides airlines with an inflight connectivity approach based on the latest mobile app technology, narrowband satellite links, and BlueTooth technology. The fflya platform reduces the installation, certification and equipment costs by up to 90% compared to inflight broadband.