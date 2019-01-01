Insignia Financial Ltd, formerly IOOF provides wealth-management advice and products via a multibranded strategy, and a vertically integrated business model. IOOF's advice business provides financial planning services to both the mass affluent and high-net-worth clients. It also owns finance dealer groups that provide compliance and other administrative services to financial planners operating under the dealer group's licence. Furthermore, IOOF offers platform products, which generates fees mainly from superannuation and non-superannuation investments accessed via its own platforms. It also derives revenue via some third-party platforms sourced from IOOF aligned advisors. Lastly, the firm has an investment management segment.