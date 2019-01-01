QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Isomet Corp is a United States based company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of acousto-optic devices, RF electronics and optical sub-systems. Its special devices include High-resolution XY deflector, Variable bandwidth tuneable filter, Dual beam modulator, Compact single package integrated AO modulator with RF driver and AO modulator with RF driver, among others. The group has an international business presence.

Isomet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isomet (IOMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isomet (OTCEM: IOMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Isomet's (IOMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isomet.

Q

What is the target price for Isomet (IOMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Isomet

Q

Current Stock Price for Isomet (IOMT)?

A

The stock price for Isomet (OTCEM: IOMT) is $0.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:22:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isomet (IOMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Isomet.

Q

When is Isomet (OTCEM:IOMT) reporting earnings?

A

Isomet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Isomet (IOMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isomet.

Q

What sector and industry does Isomet (IOMT) operate in?

A

Isomet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.