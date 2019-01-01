QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:20PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Iowa First Bancshares Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. The banks are engaged in the commercial banking business. It provides full-service banking such as checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, commercial loans, consumer loans, real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, transmitting of funds, trust services, debit and credit cards, internet banking, automated teller machines, and other banking services.

Iowa First Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iowa First Bancshares (OTCPK: IOFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iowa First Bancshares's (IOFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iowa First Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iowa First Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB)?

A

The stock price for Iowa First Bancshares (OTCPK: IOFB) is $41.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:15:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2021.

Q

When is Iowa First Bancshares (OTCPK:IOFB) reporting earnings?

A

Iowa First Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iowa First Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Iowa First Bancshares (IOFB) operate in?

A

Iowa First Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.