There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Industry Source Consulting Inc is a consulting firm in the cannabis and hemp industries.

Industry Source Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industry Source (INSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industry Source (OTCPK: INSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Industry Source's (INSO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industry Source.

Q

What is the target price for Industry Source (INSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industry Source

Q

Current Stock Price for Industry Source (INSO)?

A

The stock price for Industry Source (OTCPK: INSO) is $0.0125 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:02:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industry Source (INSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industry Source.

Q

When is Industry Source (OTCPK:INSO) reporting earnings?

A

Industry Source does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industry Source (INSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industry Source.

Q

What sector and industry does Industry Source (INSO) operate in?

A

Industry Source is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.