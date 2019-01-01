QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.4K
Div / Yield
0.8/4.44%
52 Wk
17.98 - 23.27
Mkt Cap
193.3M
Payout Ratio
67.23
Open
-
P/E
15.15
EPS
0
Shares
10.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Insight Select Income Fund is a diversified closed-end, management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities. It offers various solutions such as risk management, liquidity management, and return generation among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Insight Select Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Insight Select Income (INSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Insight Select Income (NYSE: INSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Insight Select Income's (INSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Insight Select Income.

Q

What is the target price for Insight Select Income (INSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Insight Select Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Insight Select Income (INSI)?

A

The stock price for Insight Select Income (NYSE: INSI) is $18.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Insight Select Income (INSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) reporting earnings?

A

Insight Select Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Insight Select Income (INSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Insight Select Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Insight Select Income (INSI) operate in?

A

Insight Select Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.