QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31 - 37.9
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.6
Shares
101.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
InRetail Peru Corp is a Peru-based company engaged in the development of retail businesses. The company's reportable segments include Food Retail; Pharmacies; Manufacturing, Distribution and Marketing; and Shopping Centers. It generates half of its revenue from the Food Retail segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Peru and also has a presence in Ecuador and Other countries. The company brands include Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Economax, Mass, Inkafarma, Mifarma, and Real Plaza brand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InRetail Peru Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InRetail Peru (INREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InRetail Peru (OTCGM: INREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InRetail Peru's (INREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InRetail Peru.

Q

What is the target price for InRetail Peru (INREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InRetail Peru

Q

Current Stock Price for InRetail Peru (INREF)?

A

The stock price for InRetail Peru (OTCGM: INREF) is $36 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 16:26:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InRetail Peru (INREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InRetail Peru.

Q

When is InRetail Peru (OTCGM:INREF) reporting earnings?

A

InRetail Peru does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InRetail Peru (INREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InRetail Peru.

Q

What sector and industry does InRetail Peru (INREF) operate in?

A

InRetail Peru is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.