InRetail Peru Corp is a Peru-based company engaged in the development of retail businesses. The company's reportable segments include Food Retail; Pharmacies; Manufacturing, Distribution and Marketing; and Shopping Centers. It generates half of its revenue from the Food Retail segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Peru and also has a presence in Ecuador and Other countries. The company brands include Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Economax, Mass, Inkafarma, Mifarma, and Real Plaza brand.