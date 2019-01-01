ñol

SSC Security Services Corp
(OTC:INPCF)
2.18
00
At close: Nov 4
1.1789
-1.0011[-45.92%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT

SSC Security Services Corp (OTC:INPCF), Dividends

SSC Security Services Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SSC Security Services Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Sep 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SSC Security Services Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSC Security Services Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 15, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2021 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 15, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for SSC Security Services Corp (OTC:INPCF)?
A

SSC Security Services Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) was $0.01 and was paid out next on October 15, 2021.

