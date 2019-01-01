SSC Security Services Corp (OTC:INPCF), Dividends

SSC Security Services Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SSC Security Services Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for SSC Security Services Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on October 15, 2021.
