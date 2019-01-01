QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.98 - 20.91
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
357.8M
Outstanding
Innocap Inc is a development stage closed-end management investment company. It is engaged in raising substantial debt or equity capital and conducting projects with other parties that provide project funding. The company came to an agreement with a new business plan of finding and assisting in the salvaging of sunken ships.

Innocap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innocap (INNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innocap (ARCA: INNO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Innocap's (INNO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innocap.

Q

What is the target price for Innocap (INNO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innocap

Q

Current Stock Price for Innocap (INNO)?

A

The stock price for Innocap (ARCA: INNO) is $15.3199 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:12:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innocap (INNO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innocap.

Q

When is Innocap (ARCA:INNO) reporting earnings?

A

Innocap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innocap (INNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innocap.

Q

What sector and industry does Innocap (INNO) operate in?

A

Innocap is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.