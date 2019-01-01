ñol

InMed Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:INM)
0.6701
-0.0101[-1.48%]
At close: Jun 6
0.72
0.0499[7.45%]
After Hours: 6:33PM EDT
Day High/Low0.66 - 0.73
52 Week High/Low0.65 - 3.51
Open / Close0.66 / 0.68
Float / Outstanding14.6M / 14.6M
Vol / Avg.85.5K / 201.3K
Mkt Cap9.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.25
Total Float14.6M

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)?
A

The latest price target for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting INM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 795.39% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)?
A

The latest analyst rating for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and InMed Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of InMed Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for InMed Pharmaceuticals was filed on November 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) is trading at is $0.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

