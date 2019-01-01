InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting INM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 795.39% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and InMed Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of InMed Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for InMed Pharmaceuticals was filed on November 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) is trading at is $0.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
