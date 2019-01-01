|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Innolog Hldgs (OTCEM: INHC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Innolog Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Innolog Hldgs
The stock price for Innolog Hldgs (OTCEM: INHC) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 18:19:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Innolog Hldgs.
Innolog Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Innolog Hldgs.
Innolog Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.