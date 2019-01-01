QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 2.28
Mkt Cap
13.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
60.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
INEO Tech Corp is a provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. The company uses IoT(Internet of Things) and AI(Artificial Intelligence) technology to acquire traffic data, such as age and gender, plus triangulates with other large datasets, to understand the demographic mix of traffic at every retail location. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue driver; the United States; Mexico; and the Netherlands.

INEO Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy INEO Tech (INEOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of INEO Tech (OTCQB: INEOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are INEO Tech's (INEOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for INEO Tech.

Q

What is the target price for INEO Tech (INEOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for INEO Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for INEO Tech (INEOF)?

A

The stock price for INEO Tech (OTCQB: INEOF) is $0.2177 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:51:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does INEO Tech (INEOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for INEO Tech.

Q

When is INEO Tech (OTCQB:INEOF) reporting earnings?

A

INEO Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is INEO Tech (INEOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for INEO Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does INEO Tech (INEOF) operate in?

A

INEO Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.