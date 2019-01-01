QQQ
Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (ARCA: INDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF's (INDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)?

A

The stock price for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (ARCA: INDS) is $46.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2018.

Q

When is Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (ARCA:INDS) reporting earnings?

A

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS) operate in?

A

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.