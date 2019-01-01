Indofood Agri Resources Ltd is engaged in agribusiness. The principal activities of the firm include research and development, oil palm seed breeding, cultivation of oil palm plantations, production and refining of crude palm oil, sugarcane and industrial timber plantations and, marketing and selling end products. It operates through following business segments: Plantations, and Edible Oils and Fats segment. The Plantations segment develops and maintains oil palm, rubber and sugar cane plantations, and other business activities relating to palm oil, rubber and sugar cane processing, marketing, and selling. The Edible Oils and Fats segment which generates majority revenue produces, markets, and sells edible oil, margarine, shortening, and other related products and its derivative products.