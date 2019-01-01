QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
432.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-8.4
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd is engaged in agribusiness. The principal activities of the firm include research and development, oil palm seed breeding, cultivation of oil palm plantations, production and refining of crude palm oil, sugarcane and industrial timber plantations and, marketing and selling end products. It operates through following business segments: Plantations, and Edible Oils and Fats segment. The Plantations segment develops and maintains oil palm, rubber and sugar cane plantations, and other business activities relating to palm oil, rubber and sugar cane processing, marketing, and selling. The Edible Oils and Fats segment which generates majority revenue produces, markets, and sells edible oil, margarine, shortening, and other related products and its derivative products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indofood Agri Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indofood Agri Resources (OTCPK: INDFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indofood Agri Resources's (INDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indofood Agri Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indofood Agri Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF)?

A

The stock price for Indofood Agri Resources (OTCPK: INDFF) is $0.31 last updated Fri May 21 2021 16:44:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indofood Agri Resources.

Q

When is Indofood Agri Resources (OTCPK:INDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Indofood Agri Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indofood Agri Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Indofood Agri Resources (INDFF) operate in?

A

Indofood Agri Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.