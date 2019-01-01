QQQ
iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (ARCA: IMTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF's (IMTB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB)?

A

The stock price for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (ARCA: IMTB) is $48.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (ARCA:IMTB) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) operate in?

A

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.