Imperial Mining Group Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration and development company. It is engaged in mining exploration for gold, base metal, and technology metal mining sites located in Canada. The company's projects are Crater Lake, Opawica, Carheil-Brouillan, and others.

Imperial Mining Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperial Mining Group (IMPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperial Mining Group (OTCQB: IMPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imperial Mining Group's (IMPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperial Mining Group.

Q

What is the target price for Imperial Mining Group (IMPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imperial Mining Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperial Mining Group (IMPNF)?

A

The stock price for Imperial Mining Group (OTCQB: IMPNF) is $0.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:25:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperial Mining Group (IMPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Mining Group.

Q

When is Imperial Mining Group (OTCQB:IMPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Imperial Mining Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperial Mining Group (IMPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperial Mining Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperial Mining Group (IMPNF) operate in?

A

Imperial Mining Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.