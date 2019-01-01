ñol

WeBuild
(OTCPK:IMPJY)
3.515
00
At close: Apr 26
10.00
6.4850[184.50%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.13 - 5.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 495.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E8.69
50d Avg. Price3.52
Div / Yield0.12/3.34%
Payout Ratio29.02
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

WeBuild (OTC:IMPJY), Dividends

WeBuild issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WeBuild generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 20, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WeBuild Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WeBuild (IMPJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WeBuild.

Q
What date did I need to own WeBuild (IMPJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WeBuild.

Q
How much per share is the next WeBuild (IMPJY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for WeBuild (IMPJY) will be on July 18, 2011 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for WeBuild (OTCPK:IMPJY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WeBuild.

