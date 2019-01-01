QQQ
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS: IMOM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF's (IMOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS: IMOM) is $28.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:06:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2018.

Q

When is Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) operate in?

A

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.