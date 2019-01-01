QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
iMing Corp is a technology solution provider of set-top boxes (STB). It provides web-based television and videos for the Chinese Market. The company supplies high-definition television through the Web (Web TV) in China, turning the internet into the content delivery source which is displaying on their television or monitor. The products offered by the company includes iMing Web TV HD Box, iMing Smart TV and smartphone accessories.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iMing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iMing (IMNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iMing (OTCEM: IMNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iMing's (IMNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iMing.

Q

What is the target price for iMing (IMNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iMing

Q

Current Stock Price for iMing (IMNG)?

A

The stock price for iMing (OTCEM: IMNG) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:31:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iMing (IMNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iMing.

Q

When is iMing (OTCEM:IMNG) reporting earnings?

A

iMing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iMing (IMNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iMing.

Q

What sector and industry does iMing (IMNG) operate in?

A

iMing is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.