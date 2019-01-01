Immediatek Inc is a United States based company providing software design and consulting, and information technology system services. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm specializes in creating Web-based services, transaction systems, and database systems for various businesses and government organizations. Its product offering includes FilesAnywhere, an online remote file storage solution; and WorkTracker.com, a hosted application that connects people and teams through the internet to plan and execute work items. The company also provides data warehousing solutions, middleware systems, server software development and implementation, wireless mobile database applications, software life-cycle management, system operation, outsourcing services, video streaming and web-based media services.