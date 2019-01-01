QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Immediatek Inc is a United States based company providing software design and consulting, and information technology system services. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm specializes in creating Web-based services, transaction systems, and database systems for various businesses and government organizations. Its product offering includes FilesAnywhere, an online remote file storage solution; and WorkTracker.com, a hosted application that connects people and teams through the internet to plan and execute work items. The company also provides data warehousing solutions, middleware systems, server software development and implementation, wireless mobile database applications, software life-cycle management, system operation, outsourcing services, video streaming and web-based media services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Immediatek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immediatek (IMKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immediatek (OTCEM: IMKI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immediatek's (IMKI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Immediatek.

Q

What is the target price for Immediatek (IMKI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Immediatek

Q

Current Stock Price for Immediatek (IMKI)?

A

The stock price for Immediatek (OTCEM: IMKI) is $0.0121 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 17:12:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immediatek (IMKI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immediatek.

Q

When is Immediatek (OTCEM:IMKI) reporting earnings?

A

Immediatek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Immediatek (IMKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immediatek.

Q

What sector and industry does Immediatek (IMKI) operate in?

A

Immediatek is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.