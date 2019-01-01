|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Imago BioSciences’s space includes: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN), Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR), Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL).
The latest price target for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting IMGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.44% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO) is $21.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Imago BioSciences.
Imago BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Imago BioSciences.
Imago BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.