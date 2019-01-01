QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. It is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF).

Imago BioSciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imago BioSciences (IMGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imago BioSciences's (IMGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Imago BioSciences (IMGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting IMGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.44% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Imago BioSciences (IMGO)?

A

The stock price for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO) is $21.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imago BioSciences (IMGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imago BioSciences.

Q

When is Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) reporting earnings?

A

Imago BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Imago BioSciences (IMGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imago BioSciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Imago BioSciences (IMGO) operate in?

A

Imago BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.