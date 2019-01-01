Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Immunogen beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $22.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.54 which was followed by a 7.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.71
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|25.65M
|19.03M
|18.92M
|17.73M
|Revenue Actual
|27.99M
|9.21M
|16.95M
|15.71M
Immunogen (IMGN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.37, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.
The Actual Revenue was $8.5M, which missed the estimate of $33.6M.
