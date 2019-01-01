Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Immunogen beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $22.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.54 which was followed by a 7.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.71 -0.18 -0.18 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.18 -0.15 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 25.65M 19.03M 18.92M 17.73M Revenue Actual 27.99M 9.21M 16.95M 15.71M

