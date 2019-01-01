QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 7:54AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
IMAC Holdings Inc is a company operating a chain of Integrated Medicine and Chiropractic (IMAC) Regeneration Centers, combining life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns and manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. Its primary service areas are located in certain geographical areas in the states of Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IMAC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMAC Holdings (IMACW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMACW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IMAC Holdings's (IMACW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMAC Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for IMAC Holdings (IMACW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMAC Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for IMAC Holdings (IMACW)?

A

The stock price for IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMACW) is $0.3758 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:16:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMAC Holdings (IMACW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMAC Holdings.

Q

When is IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMACW) reporting earnings?

A

IMAC Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMAC Holdings (IMACW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMAC Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does IMAC Holdings (IMACW) operate in?

A

IMAC Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.