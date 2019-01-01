QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
International Star Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

International Star Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Star (ILST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Star (OTCPK: ILST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Star's (ILST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Star.

Q

What is the target price for International Star (ILST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Star

Q

Current Stock Price for International Star (ILST)?

A

The stock price for International Star (OTCPK: ILST) is $0.0055 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Star (ILST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Star.

Q

When is International Star (OTCPK:ILST) reporting earnings?

A

International Star does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Star (ILST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Star.

Q

What sector and industry does International Star (ILST) operate in?

A

International Star is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.