Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/247.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.92
EPS
0.05
Shares
233.9M
Outstanding
International Lithium Corp is in the process of exploring and investing in mineral properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. Its primary strategic focus is on the Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project in Canada and on the company's strategic options on the Mariana project in Argentina.

Analyst Ratings

International Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Lithium (ILHMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Lithium (OTCPK: ILHMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Lithium's (ILHMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for International Lithium (ILHMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for International Lithium (ILHMF)?

A

The stock price for International Lithium (OTCPK: ILHMF) is $0.075 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Lithium (ILHMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Lithium.

Q

When is International Lithium (OTCPK:ILHMF) reporting earnings?

A

International Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Lithium (ILHMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does International Lithium (ILHMF) operate in?

A

International Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.