IkeGPS Group Ltd engaged in designing and delivering a solution for the collection, analysis, and management of distribution assets for electric utilities and communications companies. Its segments include Utility & Communication and Other Business, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Utility & Communication segment which includes broadband fiber and cellular 5G roll out in the United States and Other Business includes sales of Spike into the Signage, Architecture Engineering, and Construction and Geospatial markets. The company generates revenue from its product sales, IKE rental, IKE Solution, IKE Subscription, and other services provided.