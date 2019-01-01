QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 0.71
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
159.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IkeGPS Group Ltd engaged in designing and delivering a solution for the collection, analysis, and management of distribution assets for electric utilities and communications companies. Its segments include Utility & Communication and Other Business, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Utility & Communication segment which includes broadband fiber and cellular 5G roll out in the United States and Other Business includes sales of Spike into the Signage, Architecture Engineering, and Construction and Geospatial markets. The company generates revenue from its product sales, IKE rental, IKE Solution, IKE Subscription, and other services provided.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IkeGPS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IkeGPS Group (IKGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IkeGPS Group (OTCPK: IKGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IkeGPS Group's (IKGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IkeGPS Group.

Q

What is the target price for IkeGPS Group (IKGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IkeGPS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for IkeGPS Group (IKGPF)?

A

The stock price for IkeGPS Group (OTCPK: IKGPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IkeGPS Group (IKGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IkeGPS Group.

Q

When is IkeGPS Group (OTCPK:IKGPF) reporting earnings?

A

IkeGPS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IkeGPS Group (IKGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IkeGPS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does IkeGPS Group (IKGPF) operate in?

A

IkeGPS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.