There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
IJJ Corp is a service provider structured to develop business partnerships for companies as prime and/or subcontracting mentoring programs and to create B2B group discount service packaging for an assortment of general business requirements. It serves public and private companies, professional individuals, and service contractors.

IJJ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IJJ (IJJP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IJJ (OTCPK: IJJP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IJJ's (IJJP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IJJ.

Q

What is the target price for IJJ (IJJP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IJJ

Q

Current Stock Price for IJJ (IJJP)?

A

The stock price for IJJ (OTCPK: IJJP) is $0.0012 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:20:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IJJ (IJJP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IJJ.

Q

When is IJJ (OTCPK:IJJP) reporting earnings?

A

IJJ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IJJ (IJJP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IJJ.

Q

What sector and industry does IJJ (IJJP) operate in?

A

IJJ is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.