Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/64K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.34 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
720.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Housewares Retail Co Ltd and its subsidiaries are houseware retail chains in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Macau. The group offers houseware products through a retail network comprising stores in Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Cambodia, East Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Australia under brands including Japan Home Centre, City Life, Epo gifts and stationery, 123 by ELLA, and Japan Home. The group has reportable operating segments namely Retail, Wholesales, Licensing and others. Hong Kong is the key market of the group, accounting for majorly of its total revenue. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Retail segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

International Housewares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Housewares (IHSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Housewares (OTCPK: IHSWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Housewares's (IHSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Housewares.

Q

What is the target price for International Housewares (IHSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Housewares

Q

Current Stock Price for International Housewares (IHSWF)?

A

The stock price for International Housewares (OTCPK: IHSWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Housewares (IHSWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Housewares.

Q

When is International Housewares (OTCPK:IHSWF) reporting earnings?

A

International Housewares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Housewares (IHSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Housewares.

Q

What sector and industry does International Housewares (IHSWF) operate in?

A

International Housewares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.