International Housewares Retail Co Ltd and its subsidiaries are houseware retail chains in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Macau. The group offers houseware products through a retail network comprising stores in Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Cambodia, East Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Australia under brands including Japan Home Centre, City Life, Epo gifts and stationery, 123 by ELLA, and Japan Home. The group has reportable operating segments namely Retail, Wholesales, Licensing and others. Hong Kong is the key market of the group, accounting for majorly of its total revenue. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Retail segment.