Independence Holding Co is engaged in the business of life and health insurance. It mainly provides disability and health coverages and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company's principal products include medical stop-loss, fully insured health products, ancillary products, pet insurance and occupational accident and medical health benefits coverages, New York short term disability, group term life, individual life, and annuities. It has business segments that include Specialty Health; Group disability, life, DBL and PFL segment; individual life, annuities and another segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Health segment.