QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.01 - 57.43
Mkt Cap
841.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.18
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 5:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:51PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 9:37AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:58PM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 6:07AM
Independence Holding Co is engaged in the business of life and health insurance. It mainly provides disability and health coverages and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company's principal products include medical stop-loss, fully insured health products, ancillary products, pet insurance and occupational accident and medical health benefits coverages, New York short term disability, group term life, individual life, and annuities. It has business segments that include Specialty Health; Group disability, life, DBL and PFL segment; individual life, annuities and another segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Health segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independence Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independence Holding (IHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independence Holding (NYSE: IHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independence Holding's (IHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Independence Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Independence Holding (IHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Independence Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Independence Holding (IHC)?

A

The stock price for Independence Holding (NYSE: IHC) is $57 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:50:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independence Holding (IHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) reporting earnings?

A

Independence Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Independence Holding (IHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independence Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Independence Holding (IHC) operate in?

A

Independence Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.