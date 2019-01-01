|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Independence Holding (NYSE: IHC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Independence Holding.
There is no analysis for Independence Holding
The stock price for Independence Holding (NYSE: IHC) is $57 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:50:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Independence Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Independence Holding.
Independence Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.