ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Argosy Property
(OTCPK:IGPYF)
0.982
00
At close: May 18
1.2077
0.2257[22.98%]
After Hours: 6:51PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.96 - 1.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 846.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap831.3M
P/E5.41
50d Avg. Price0.97
Div / Yield0.04/4.21%
Payout Ratio23.3
EPS-
Total Float-

Argosy Property (OTC:IGPYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Argosy Property reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Argosy Property using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Argosy Property Questions & Answers

Q
When is Argosy Property (OTCPK:IGPYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Argosy Property

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Argosy Property (OTCPK:IGPYF)?
A

There are no earnings for Argosy Property

Q
What were Argosy Property’s (OTCPK:IGPYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Argosy Property

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.