There is no Press for this Ticker
Argosy Property Ltd's business activity is to invest in and actively manage properties throughout New Zealand. The company's portfolio is centred on the Auckland and Wellington markets and is diversified by industrial, office and retail property segments. The company's industrial portfolio includes logistics warehouses, distribution centers, and other corporate or owner-operated businesses. Its office portfolio consists of house government departments and both local and international businesses. Its retail portfolio contains retail stores in large format, convenience centres, and entertainment venues.

Argosy Property Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Argosy Property (IGPYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argosy Property (OTCPK: IGPYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Argosy Property's (IGPYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argosy Property.

Q

What is the target price for Argosy Property (IGPYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argosy Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Argosy Property (IGPYF)?

A

The stock price for Argosy Property (OTCPK: IGPYF) is $1.398 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 20:41:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argosy Property (IGPYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argosy Property.

Q

When is Argosy Property (OTCPK:IGPYF) reporting earnings?

A

Argosy Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argosy Property (IGPYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argosy Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Argosy Property (IGPYF) operate in?

A

Argosy Property is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.