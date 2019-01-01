Argosy Property Ltd's business activity is to invest in and actively manage properties throughout New Zealand. The company's portfolio is centred on the Auckland and Wellington markets and is diversified by industrial, office and retail property segments. The company's industrial portfolio includes logistics warehouses, distribution centers, and other corporate or owner-operated businesses. Its office portfolio consists of house government departments and both local and international businesses. Its retail portfolio contains retail stores in large format, convenience centres, and entertainment venues.