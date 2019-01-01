ñol

Integrated Cannabis Solns
(OTCPK:IGPK)
0.0014
0[-3.45%]
At close: Jun 6
0.0011
-0.0003[-21.43%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.01
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding1.6B / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.780.6K / 4.3M
Mkt Cap2.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Integrated Cannabis Solns (OTC:IGPK), Dividends

Integrated Cannabis Solns issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Integrated Cannabis Solns generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Integrated Cannabis Solns Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Cannabis Solns.

Q
What date did I need to own Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Cannabis Solns.

Q
How much per share is the next Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Cannabis Solns.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Integrated Cannabis Solns (OTCPK:IGPK)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Cannabis Solns.

