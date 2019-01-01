QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Integrated Cannabis Solutions Inc is a developmental stage company actively engaged in evaluating investment opportunities in early-stage ventures at the crossroads of the rapidly growing fintech and medical/recreational marijuana industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integrated Cannabis Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Cannabis Solns (OTCPK: IGPK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Cannabis Solns's (IGPK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Cannabis Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Cannabis Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Cannabis Solns (OTCPK: IGPK) is $0.0018 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Cannabis Solns.

Q

When is Integrated Cannabis Solns (OTCPK:IGPK) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Cannabis Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Cannabis Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Cannabis Solns (IGPK) operate in?

A

Integrated Cannabis Solns is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.